EU Ambassadors Visit NNPC, To Strengthen Partnership In Energy Sector

European Union Ambassadors in Nigeria on Monday paid a courtesy call on the Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, seeking to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria in the energy sector.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC

Speaking on behalf of the group, the EU Ambassador in Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, said as a result of the current geopolitical situation in Europe, the continent was interested in strengthening its cooperation with Nigeria.

Nigeria launched its decade of gas in February 2021 in a move to transition into clean energy and as well eliminate energy poverty, eating up about 40 per cent of its population.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd is currently deepening natural gas utilization to reduce energy poverty through the National Gas Expansion Programme and intensifying the use of petrochemicals.

The NNPC has also upscaled efforts in the gas sector through various projects like the NLNG Train 7, Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Natural Gas Pipeline (AKK), OB3 and ELPS among others.

The NNPC is also expanding and integrating both domestic and regional power grids and growing the domestic gas markets through Autogas/Compressed Natural Gas/Liquified Petroleum Gas to power vehicles.

Isopi said that the EU is interested particularly in the area of possible increase in the supplies of Liquiefied Natural Gas LNG.

“Nigeria is the fourth gas supplier to Europe. At least 40 per cent of the Nigerian LNG is currently exported to Europe. We are not only major clients for Nigeria, we are also major partners in the Oil & Gas Sector because some of the companies that are working with you are from Europe. So, we share the same interest and same objectives,” Isopi added.

Responding, the GMD/CEO NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari assured the European delegation that the Company would continue to deepen its historical relationship with EU companies in Nigeria.

He said this would help to add more value to its business, particularly towards increasing gas supply to the global market and enhancing domestic gas utilisation.

Other diplomats from the European delegation on the visit were: Ambassador of Portugal, Luis Barros; Ambassador of Spain, Juan Sell; Ambassador of Italy, Stefano De Leo and Deputy Head of Mission (France), Olivier Chatelais.

