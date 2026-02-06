EU Ends Three-year Digital Skills Programme In Northeast

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The European Union concluded its Digital Skills Promotion Programme in Borno and Yobe States after three years of targeted support aimed at advancing inclusive digital transformation and economic opportunities, particularly for women, hard-to-reach youth, and persons with disabilities in Northeast Nigeria.

The programme aimed to reduce the digital gender divide and digital exclusion among women, youth, and persons with disabilities while strengthening community-level capacity in fragile contexts.

The closing ceremony, held in Maiduguri on February 4, brought together stakeholders, including representatives of the European Union, implementing partners, civil society organisations, and state government officials, to reflect on progress achieved and lessons learned from the initiative.

Funded by the European Union with €750,000, the programme was implemented by ZOA International from 2023 to 2026. It focused on narrowing the digital gender gap, expanding access to digital skills, and strengthening the capacity of grassroots civil society organisations across 30 communities in Borno and Yobe states.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Maiduguri, the Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, underscored the programme’s strategic focus on inclusive, people-centred digital development.

“This project shows how well-targeted digital investments can deliver lasting impact—by empowering communities, strengthening local institutions, and supporting inclusive economic growth,” De Luca said. “Through the Global Gateway strategy, the European Union is backing practical, people-centred digital transformation that responds to local realities and leaves no one behind.”

He emphasised the importance of digital inclusion in conflict-affected regions, noting, “Digital inclusion is not a luxury; it is a necessity for resilience, innovation, and meaningful participation in today’s economy. For marginalised communities in conflict-affected regions, access to digital skills is essential to stability, opportunity, and long-term recovery.”

Highlighting the EU’s forward-looking approach, De Luca added: “Looking ahead, the European Union wants initiatives like this to translate into real economic value. Our focus is on ensuring that skills, infrastructure, and innovation lead to viable enterprises, job creation, and durable economic resilience within local communities.”

Providing an overview of the programme’s outcomes, Godwin Dominic, ZOA Programme Manager, said the initiative delivered measurable results across target communities.

“Over the course of implementation, the programme trained 18,193 individuals, established 32 IT hubs, and supported the formation of a Digital Literacy Working Group to strengthen coordination and sustainability.

“In addition, six schools were capacitated with access to IT services, expanding opportunities for digital learning and skills development across communities in Borno and Yobe states,” Dominic said.

Representing the Borno State Government, the Executive Secretary of the Borno Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (BICTDA), Engr. Mohammed Kabir Wanori commended the programme for complementing state development priorities, strategies, policies, and strengthening opportunities for women and youth.

As the programme concludes, partners reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the digital infrastructure, skills, and local capacity developed through the initiative, ensuring that its outcomes continue to support inclusive economic participation and community resilience in North-East Nigeria.