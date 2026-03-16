EU Energy Ministers Meet As Oil Prices Surge

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Energy ministers from the European Union’s 27 member states met in Brussels on Monday to address sharply rising oil and gas prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The meeting is expected to shape discussions at a summit later this week, where leaders will consider steps to ease the pressure on households and businesses facing higher energy costs.

Global energy markets have been rattled by the escalating conflict involving Iran and Western allies, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions and pushing oil prices higher.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels was considering a range of emergency options to ease the impact of rising energy prices on consumers.

In an effort to calm markets, the International Energy Agency, IEA, a grouping of 32 major energy consuming countries, agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves, the largest coordinated withdrawal in its history, in a bid to ease price volatility.

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Some EU member states are already taking action at the national level. Officials in Croatia and Hungary have introduced temporary fuel price caps, while Greece is considering limits on profit margins for gasoline retailers.

In France, energy companies have also announced price measures following government pressure to shield consumers from surging pump prices. These measures reflect the patchwork of responses emerging across the bloc.

Brussels is also exploring options to ease pressure on consumers, including possible adjustments to how gas prices factor into electricity costs, a key concern as power markets remain tied to volatile fossil fuel prices.

Separately, some member states are debating reforms to the European carbon market, a mechanism that requires heavy polluters to buy emission permits. Italy and other countries have called for changes or temporary suspension of the scheme, arguing it contributes to high energy costs.

Other EU governments, including Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands, have pushed back, warning that major changes could undermine a cornerstone of the bloc’s climate policy.

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Officials say the discussions in Brussels reflect the growing challenge of managing energy markets during a period of geopolitical uncertainty, with leaders under pressure to balance short term relief for consumers against long term climate commitments.