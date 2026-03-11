EU Hits Iran With New Sanctions Over Human Rights Violations

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The European Union has approved new sanctions on Iran, targeting 19 officials and entities accused of serious human rights violations.

Announced by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, the move aims to hold Tehran accountable for domestic repression and signal that the EU will not tolerate rights abuses.

“As the Iran war continues, the EU will protect its interests and pursue those responsible for domestic repression,” Kallas said. “It also sends a message to Tehran that Iran’s future cannot be built on repression.”

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are part of the EU’s broader human rights policy but still require final approval from the Council of the European Union before taking effect.

This measure underscores growing tensions between the EU and Iran over human rights, internet censorship, and ongoing domestic crackdowns.