EU Reacts As Belarus Activist’s Lifeless Body ‘Found Hanged’ In Ukraine

The European Union Commission, on Tuesday, reacted to the death of Belarus activist, Vital Shyshou, and the mysterious situation surrounding his demise in the neighboring country of Ukraine.

Shyshou, whose body was found hanging at a park near his residence in the country’s capital, Kyiv, was said to have backed Belarusians protest against the re-election of their president, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko.

But the United States and some members of the EU had described the said election as rigged.

Shyshou also assisted people to leave the country following government crackdown on protesters.

EU Commission Vice-President, Josep Borrell Fontelles, has urged the Ukrainian Government to unravel the truth behind his death.

“Shocked by reports that Belarus activist Vital Shyshou has been found hanged in a Kyiv park. He helped many flee the Lukashenko regime’s repression. Commend Ukrainian authorities for quickly opening an investigation into his death, including his possible murder. Justice must be done,” he tweeted.

Responding to the development, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, vowed to investigate the activist’s death.

“I am shocked with tragic news of Belarussian activist Vitaliy Shyshov’s death. My deepest condolences to his relatives and close ones. Ukraine will do everything possible to fully investigate the case: it is of utmost importance for us to reveal the truth about his tragic death,” he stated.