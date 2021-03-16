EU Reports Nigeria To World Trade Organisation Over Ban On Dairy Products

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The European Union has reported Nigeria to the World Trade Organisation over the country’s dairy policy.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during a visit at the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday.

The DG said the WTO received a report from the EU over restrictions on milk and dairy products.

The apex bank had in July 2019 included milk and dairy products on its list of items not eligible for foreign exchange.

Despite Nigeria’s potential for producing milk, the country still spends between $1.2bn and $1.5bn a year on imports, the apex bank had lamented.

Okonjo-Iweala said the trade block would look into the petition by the EU for a decision on the matter.

But the DG advised the Central Bank to utilise the trade remedy initiative in place at the WTO to protect Nigerian industries.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, told the DG that the process to attract milk and dairy producers into the Nigerian economy has been on for six years.

Emefiele saide milk and dairy producers have treated the issue with lack of respect.

He said that one of the producers that have operated in Nigeria for over 60 years was yet to engage in backward integration.

The governor said they were still “comfortable importing products.”