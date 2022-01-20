EU Supports Rebuilding Of Borno After ‘Monumental’ Crisis, Gives Nigeria, 12 African Countries N220b

In a bid to financially assist African countries suffering from long-term crisis, the European Union Commission have earmarked €469 million (N220,664,500,000) as support fund for affected countries including Nigeria.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, on Thursday, said that the insurgency in Borno state, Nigeria is “monumental” and required support.

In its global humanitarian response for 2022, part of EU’s humanitarian aid will go to 13 African countries.

“€469 million will be allocated to Sub-Saharan Africa to support those suffering from the food and nutrition crisis exacerbated by conflict in the Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger); and those displaced by violence in the Central African Republic, the Lake Chad basin (Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria), South Sudan and Horn of Africa (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ethiopia). It will also address the needs of the people affected by long-term conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” the EU had stated its report on January 17.

EU stated on Thursday that the Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, visited its delegation to discuss how to further resolve the crisis in his state.

EU tweeted after the visit that it “centred on the Borno situation, where over a decade of insurgency has resulted in monumental humanitarian crisis.”