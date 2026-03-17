EU To Assist Ukraine In Reopening Blocked Oil Pipeline

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The European Union has offered technical and financial support to help Ukraine restore the Druzhba oil pipeline, a key route for crude oil transit from Russia to Europe that has been out of service since late January following reported damage from a Russian strike. Ukraine has accepted the offer, aiming to repair the infrastructure and resume operations safely.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that repairs could take up to six weeks if there are no further disruptions.

The pipeline is crucial for Hungary and Slovakia, two EU member states that rely heavily on Russian oil delivered through Druzhba.

The situation has become politically sensitive. Hungary and Slovakia have threatened to block EU aid to Ukraine unless the pipeline reopens quickly, while the European Commission has proposed a mission to inspect the line.

Zelenskyy told reporters “I am saying openly I am against it. But if I am given conditions that Ukraine will not receive weapons, then, excuse me, I am powerless on this issue. I told our friends in Europe that this is called blackmail.”

He was referring to the political pressure applied by some EU countries to reopen a pipeline that Ukraine sees as a strategically risky Russian supply route during the war.

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The EU’s assistance, however, is intended to stabilize energy supplies in Europe, not to reverse sanctions on Russia.

By providing technical and financial support, the EU hopes to prevent energy shortages in member states while maintaining oversight to ensure Russian oil flows do not strengthen Moscow’s war effort.

The move reflects a delicate balancing act in supporting EU member states’ energy needs while respecting Ukraine’s security concerns and continuing sanctions on Russia.