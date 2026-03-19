European Clubs Press UEFA For Changes Over English Dominance

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A number of European clubs have called on UEFA to change the Champions League rules and allow teams from the same country to draw each other in the league phase.

It comes amid concerns that the growing power of the Premier League is having a negative impact on teams from other countries.

Since the new Champions League format was introduced for the 2024-25 season country protection – which means no teams from the same league can play each other – has remained in place for the eight games that make up the first phase of the competition.

It is then removed for all the knockout rounds.

But with three English clubs in Pot 1 for this season’s league phase, draw conditions had to be placed upon the non-English clubs in order for the rule to be respected.

Teams felt aggrieved that it effectively increased the chances of a harder draw.

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It meant Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid all had to play two games against Premier League teams.

Some were forced to take Arsenal, Spurs or Newcastle from Pots 2, 3 and 4 to avoid deadlocking the draw.

For instance, PSG and Barcelona had to be given a fixture against Newcastle from Pot 4. Without the restriction they could have faced Kairat Almaty or Pafos.

On paper at least, being forced to pay the Magpies is more difficult.

An open draw could lead to Premier League teams having to play each other. The seeding pots would remain but it could also lead to an all-Spanish match, such as Real Madrid v Barcelona, in the league phase.

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Of the six English teams in the competition this season, five finished in the top eight with Newcastle going through to the knockout play-off round.

But there has been disagreement – even within clubs from the same league who are against the prospect of being drawn against each other.

Other clubs would prefer the rule to go the other way and see country protection reintroduced in the early knockout rounds.

Last month, PSG played fellow Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in the knockout play-off round. And in the 2024-25 season, PSG took on another French club in Brest.

With country protection reapplied, this would not be possible.

Discussions remain open but with so many differing views there is unlikely to be any changes in the near future.

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But with the Premier League almost certain to have at least five clubs in the competition next season, and probably three in Pot 1 again, the issue is likely to resurface.