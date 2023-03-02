European Union Accuses INEC Of ‘Lack Of Transparency’ But Sues For Peace

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Phase II, on Thursday, urged aggrieved Nigerians to maintain peace following the announcement of the presidential results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Advertisement

Recall that INEC had on March 1 declared Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, president-elect, saying he polled a total of 8,794,726 votes.

The electoral umpire also said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 6,984,520, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party garnered 6,101,533 votes.

But while the collation by INEC was ongoing, the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria 2023 said it observed an alleged lack of transparency in the early and critical stage of the presidential election process, particularly the failure of the electoral umpire to immediately upload the results from polling units to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) through the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System, BVAS.

The Labour party, Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress, had to boycott the collation in Abuja and called for the cancellation of the presidential election.

But INEC was undeterred and eventually announced Tinubu as the winner of the presidential polls and has since given him a certificate of return.

Advertisement

On Thursday, EU-SDGN sued for peace in the country.

“Keep the peace after elections,” it tweeted.

Also, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi promised to support Nigeria’s democracy, in the best way, possible.

“We commit to continue supporting the consolidation of the democratic process in Nigeria with our technical support, observation, and political engagement,” Isopi stated on Thursday.