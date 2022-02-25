Evans, 2 Others Are Guilty Of Kidnapping, Court Rules

A high court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has declared Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans, Uche Amadi, and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, guilty of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi gave the verdict on Friday while discharging three others in the case.

The defendants were sued for contravening Section 2(1) of the Kidnapping Prohibition Law, No 13, Laws of Lagos State 2017.

Among other things, they were accused of kidnapping a business man in 2017 and collecting 223,000 Euros as ransom.

The case has dragged for about five years.