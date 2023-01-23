Everton Sack Lampard Over Poor Performance

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after his 3rd consecutive defeat put the club at 19th in the Premier League and without a win in 10 matches in all competitions.

Advertisement

Lampard’s sack follows Everton owner Farhad Moshiri attending his first match only to witness the club succumb to defeat at the London Stadium – their third consecutive defeat in the league.

The former Chelsea coach was hired by Everton in January 2022, and although he helped the club avoid relegation last season, the team currently has only 15 points in 20 games and three wins this term – the worst victory record in the division.

Everton are also 19th on the table, with only Southampton below them on goal difference.

Fans had earlier protested asking the club’s hierarchy to dismiss Lampard and invest in the squad.

According to Daily Mail, Everton are seriously considering turning to Marcelo Bielsa, with the former Leeds United manager their favoured choice to replace Lampard.