Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Resigns From PDP

Former Governor of Abia State and immediate past Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after years of active membership and leadership within the party.

In a resignation letter dated and addressed to the PDP Ward 1 Chairman in Umuahia North Local Government Area, Senator Orji announced his withdrawal from the party with immediate effect.

According to the letter, the decision followed “wide consultations with family and associates”.

“I write to formally tender my resignation from membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) effective immediately,” the letter read.

Senator Orji, fondly known as Ochendo, expressed gratitude to the party for the platform and opportunities it provided him over the years.

“I appreciate the opportunities and experiences gained during my time as a member of the party. Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my withdrawal from the party,” he added.

His resignation marks a significant development in Abia politics, given his long-standing influence and role in the PDP since the return of democracy in 1999.

As of the time of filing this report, Senator Orji has not disclosed his next political move.