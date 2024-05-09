Ex-ADC House of Reps Candidate Obinna Nwosu Defects to APC, Vows to Support Tinubu

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Obinna Nwosu, a former candidate for the House of Representatives under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 elections, announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

In a statement released on social media, Nwosu said he joined the APC at the ward level to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and contribute to Nigeria’s development.

“Our country Nigeria is going through a transition phase and to unlock the next chapter which will bring prosperity to the nation, citizens have to make a deliberate effort to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration.

“I am joining the APC to support the government and contribute to the development of our dear country. I want to thank all my supporters from Abia state who have followed me on this journey. I hope this epoch event will encourage more young Abians and indeed Igbo youths from the south east to start aligning with national politics,” Nwosu stated.