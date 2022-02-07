Ex-AFN Secretary General Arraigned For Alleged Money Laundering, $150,000 Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it had arraigned a former Secretary General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Amaechi Akawo, for alleged involvement in a $150,000 fraud.

The anti-graft body said the alleged fraud was perpetrated under Akawo back in July and August 2017.

Akawo allegedly on multiple occasions, fraudulently diverted funds from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development into personal use between July and August 2017, ICPC said in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua on Monday.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the former AFN Secretary General received the money through several fronts.

It said, “Akawo was arraigned by the Commission before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, sitting in Abuja, on allegations of corruption bordering on money laundering and fraudulent diversion of public funds.

“ICPC had filed a 10-count charge before Justice Ekwo, in which it accused the former Secretary General of diverting monies released by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) for the successful hosting of the CAA Grand Prix Competition in Delta State, popularly known as 2017 Warri Relay Competition.

“His actions violated Sections 1 (a) and 16 (1) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 and are punishable under relevant Sections of the same Act.

“Akawo entered a not guilty plea when the charge was read to him.

“His counsel, Emmanuel Aghedo, moved his application, praying the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.”

ICPC said its counsel, Mashkur Salisu, did not object to the bail application, but urged the court to grant him bail on stringent terms that will ensure he stands his trial.

ICPC said, “Justice Ekwo, ruling on the bail application, admitted him to bail in the sum of N15m with one surety in like sum.

“The judge ordered that the surety must have landed property within the Federal Capital, and that the accused must deposit his international passport with the court registry.

“The matter was then adjourned to 16th, 17th and 18th May, 2022 for hearing.”