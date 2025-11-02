Ex-Agitators Warn Against Attempts To Pull Down NDDC MD

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Niger Delta ex-agitators and other critical stakeholders have warned that the ongoing pull-down campaign against the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, will only take the region backwards.

Rising from their emergency meeting in Port Harcourt at the weekend, they called on traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the region to rally round Ogbuku and protect him from what they described as an orchestrated conspiracy to bring him down.

Speaking after the meeting, the Pioneer National Secretary of First Phase Ex-Agitators and the Spokesman of the critical Ex-agitators Stakeholders Coalition in the Niger Delta (CESCND), Nature Dumale Kiegha, said it was high time the region stopped waging a war against itself, insisting that a house divided against itself can never stand.

Nature said Ogbuku remained the only NDDC managing director in the history of the commission who had established the culture of undertaking a need assessment process before executing projects in the region.

He named the project Light Up the Niger Delta as one of the products of Ogbuku’s developmental revolution, which he said, for the first time, benefited people at the grassroots.

Advertisement

He said such a project had given people in rural communities a sense of belonging and had helped in tackling cultism, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the region.

Nature said, “We cannot continue to live our lives with the pulling down syndrome. We cannot continue to fight ourselves and expect meaningful development. These stones that are thrown against the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, are uncalled for.

“This is the time for all the traditional rulers, political leaders and critical stakeholders to rally round him and support him with all the encouragement he needs to be able to keep executing laudable projects in the Niger Delta region.

“Dr Samuel Ogbuku is the only MD who has instituted the culture of carrying out needs assessments before embarking on projects, and that is why the project Light Up Niger Delta became a landmark project in the history of the NDDC.

That project has given people at the grassroots a sense of belonging. It is the first time the Niger Delta people in the rural areas are benefiting from the interventionist projects of NDDC.

Advertisement

“Besides, in today’s NDDC under the leadership of Samuel Ogbuku, people are getting their payments as due. The M.D. is making very good use of the resources he is receiving.

“So, we should stop this habit of pulling ourselves down. Some are envious that during their time, they couldn’t do what the current MD is doing. The only thing we owe Ogbuku is to encourage him”.

Nature called on the Niger Delta stakeholders to support others in leadership because tomorrow might be their turn and commended Ogbuku for remaining focused amidst unprovoked attacks from detractors.

“Ogbuku has refused to be distracted; that is why strategic stakeholders of the Niger Delta region need to put our voices in this matter. Why are we accusing him of things he didn’t do? What do we intend to achieve?” He queried.

Nature recalled that in the third quarter of 2024 alone, the NDDC under Ogbuku completed a total of 311 projects across the nine states in the region, including roads and bridges, renewable energy, housing facilities, water supply, electricity, and others.

He said under Ogbuku, the commission had engaged more youths in meaningful ventures through Project Hope, reactivated and expanded the scholarship scheme of the commission, and kick-started a massive agricultural revolution to make the region a food hub of the nation, among other initiatives.

Advertisement

He said, “This is the first time in the history of NDDC where almost every state in the Niger Delta region has a beautiful NDDC office for faster and more effective representation of the Niger Delta people. It has never happened before in the history of NDDC. So, why won’t we rally round this man and support him?

“At what point are we going to know that the enemy of this region always wants to divide and rule us? But when we resist the enemy and remain united, we become stronger and achieve greater things.”

Nature appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore mischief makers known for their penchant for causing division and instigating crises in the region for their selfish interest.

He said, “Mr President, thank you for the support you have given to our brother, our leader, Dr Samuel Ogbuku. He has done very well, and we appeal to you to continue to give him all the support he needs because he has changed the narrative and dynamics of the NDDC.”