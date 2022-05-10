Ex-Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka Resigns From Guinea Insurance

Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, has resigned his role on the board of Guinea Insurance Plc.

The company confirmed the development on Tuesday in a notice shared on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd seen by THE WHISTLER.

Guinea Insurance said Chidoka’s resignation as member of the Board of Directors of the Company was for him to pursue his private business.

The company said, “Guinea Insurance Plc (the Company) wishes to inform the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), its esteemed Shareholders and the general public of the resignation of Mr. Osita Chidoka from the Board of Directors of the Company.

“The resignation of Mr. Chidoka is to enable him more time to pursue his private business. The Board recognized his immense contributions, selfless service and commitment to the progress of the Company and wished him success in his future endeavors.

Chidoka joined the company’s board back in April 2016 when the company’s former Chairman, Emeka Offor and four non-executive directors retired.