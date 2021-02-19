Ex-BBNaija Star Mike, Wife Sign Up For New MTV Show ‘Famous & Pregnant’

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Former BBNaija reality TV show star Mike Olayemi Edward, and his wife Parri Shakes-Drayton are to begin a new television series on MTV.

The nine-episode MTV series tagged ‘Famous and Pregnant’ which begins on March 3rd will follow six celebrity couples on their journeys to parenthood, including scans, baby showers and bringing their newborns home.

The stars’ self-filmed video diaries will also feature on the show, as will interviews with the celebs.

Mike came to the spotlight when he participated in the BBNaija reality show in 2019, where he emerged runner up with the highest number of votes after Mercy Eke.

Parri Shakes-Drayton, is a British Olympian and also a TV personality. She is married to Mike.

Shakes-Drayton, had taken to her verified twitter handle on Friday to announce that they have been invited to join a new series coming to MTV Television an ‘American cable channel’.

“After the success of our Show with MTV Mike and Perri: Celebrity bumps we were invited to join the new series coming to MTV Television along with 5 other couples. I’m excited Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant premieres Wednesday 3rd of March on MTV at 8pm. @MTVUK”. She tweeted