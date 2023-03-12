Ex-Boko Haram Fighter Rehabilitated For 2 Years Arrested For Carrying Drugs

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twenty-six-year-old Alayi Madu has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for involvement in drug trafficking.

Madu, who was arrest on Thursday along Abuja-Kaduna express road with 10 kilograms of skunk, was a former Boko Haram fighter.

He told operatives that he was with the terrorists’ sect for 15 years before he surrendered to the Military in 2021 after which he was rehabilitated in two various centres for 6 months.

“Thereafter, he travelled to Ibadan, Oyo state where he worked as commercial motorcycle rider (Okada rider) before going into drug trafficking and his eventual arrest along Abuja-Kaduna express road,” a statement by the NDLEA revealed on Sunday.

The suspect said he was taking the illicit drugs from Ibadan to Maiduguri, Borno State before he was intercepted.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives in the early hours of Friday stormed Kajola forest in Kajola community, a border town between Edo and Ondo States where three cannabis farms measuring 39.801546 hectares were destroyed.

“The owner of the farms who claims to be the Ba’ale of Kajola, Akinola Adebayo, 35, was arrested on the farm at 2:30 am, while two other suspects believed to be his workers: Arikuyeri Abdulrahman, 23 and Habibu Ologun, 25, were also nabbed in a hut near the farms,” a statement by the NDLEA, signed by its Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi revealed.

Also at Lagos airport in Ikeja, operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a consignment of 11.90 kilograms of heroin and 500 grams of skunk concealed in deep freezers.

The package was part of a cargo that arrived from South Africa on March 7, onboard Ethiopian airline via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The agency’s sniffer dogs deployed to locate the illicit drugs found the cartons hidden in the deep freezers.