Ex-Chelsea Player, Hazard Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Chelsea player Eden Hazard has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, becoming the 26th recipient of the highest individual honour awarded by the league.

Twice a Premier League champion with Chelsea, the forward was named the league’s Player of the Season in 2014/15 and was also the club’s Player of the Season four times during seven years at Stamford Bridge.

The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have made a significant contribution to the Premier League since its inception in 1992. Players and managers must be retired from football to be eligible for induction.

Hazard joins Gary Neville as the two former players selected for induction this year by the 24 existing Hall of Fame members. These include Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, and all-time greats such as Paul Scholes, Dennis Bergkamp, Vincent Kompany, and Didier Drogba.

The Hall of Fame members were presented with the results of a public poll, which invited fans to share their selections from a 15-man shortlist.

Reacting to his Hall of Fame induction, Hazard said, “I grew up playing football for fun, with my brothers in the back garden, but my dream was always to play at the highest level.

Advertisement

“It means a lot to join the Premier League Hall of Fame. I’m very proud to join this group of players, and I think we could make a good squad!

“I just wanted to have fun on the pitch and entertain the fans who bought tickets or watched on TV. Being recognised in this way is special for me and my family. My parents were both footballers, and now my children love the game too.”

Hazard made an immediate impact in the Premier League after signing for Chelsea from Lille in 2012. Hazard made 245 appearances, scoring 85 times and notching 54 assists in the Premier League across seven seasons in West London.

The Belgian playmaker quickly became one of the most electrifying and entertaining players of his generation.

Hazard’s dazzling dribbles and a low centre of gravity, coupled with the ability to decide matches single-handedly, quickly established him as a popular figure not only at Stamford Bridge but across the division.

Advertisement

His first Premier League title win came in 2014/15. The Belgian started every match, registering 14 goals and laying on a further nine assists for his teammates.

He was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions, cementing his legacy before he departed to Real Madrid after seven seasons at Chelsea, during which he also won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League twice.

All inductees receive a medallion engraved with their name and the year of their induction, along with a £10,000 donation made by the Premier League to a charity of their choice.