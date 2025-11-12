Ex-Chelsea Star Collapses In Training

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Chelsea star Oscar Emboaba could be forced to retire after falling unconscious during a training session – with reports in Brazil claiming the footballer is in intensive care due to a heart problem.

The attacking midfielder is believed to have suddenly taken ill while testing an exercise bike during a training session with Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

According to Globo, Oscar is receiving care at the Israelita Einstein Hospital, where he is currently in the ICU.

The 34-year-old, who spent five years at Stamford Bridge before making a £60million move to Shanghai Port in 2016, returned to his boyhood club last December but has played just 21 games for them.

Oscar last featured for Sao Paulo in August against Corinthians, where he suffered a fractured vertebrae after just 20 minutes. He has made the bench of just two squads since.

The same outlet reports that Oscar showed signs of a heart abnormality during tests for the fracture. The outlet say they questioned Sao Paulo on this at the time, but the midfielder was allegedly deemed fit to continue playing.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club said Oscar ‘presented an incident with cardiological changes’ and was ‘promptly attended to by the club’s professionals and the medical team from Einstein Hospital Israelita’ on site.

They added: ‘The player was then taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and remains under observation for further tests to clarify the diagnosis.

‘As per standard procedure and respecting the player’s privacy, further information will be released as soon as there is an update from the medical team, in agreement with Oscar.’

Brazilian reports also claim that Oscar is evaluating the possibility of an amicable termination of his contract with Sao Paulo. His current deal expires in 2027.

The Brazilian also scored 38 goals in 203 games for Chelsea between 2012 and 2016, winning the Premier League, League Cup, and Europa League during his time in west London.