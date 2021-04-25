Ex-DIG Wants Amotekun To Carry AK-47 But Police Sources Say Outfit Requires Operational Training

60 SHARES Share Tweet

A former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr David Omojola, told our correspondent that Amotekun had done so well since the security outfit was established and it was time to arm them with AK-47 rifles for better performance.

He said, “Amotekun has done well.The mere mentioning of the name, Amotekun sends fears down the spines of criminals.

“Their operations will be more effective if government can allow they to use AK-47 rifles and train them well. They should also allow them to use drones and other modern devices.

” They will be more effective if they use modern devices to enhance their effectiveness.”

But while many agree on the need to give operatives of the outfit better arms, some residents and police officers in the South West are of the view that policing training is what Amotekun needs more than any other thing to better secure the region.

Mojeed Adisa, a resident of Ibarapa land in Oyo State told our correspondent that Amotekun needed to be trained on techniques of modern policing to be more effective.

He said, “Apart from that, the number is not adequate. The Oyo State governor said they recruited 1500 but they need to recruit more. The land mass of Oyo State is almost the size of the entire landmass over Ibarapanland.

” The issue of jealousy between the police and Amotekun needs to be urgently addreessed. Look at the way the DPO at Orile Igbon Police Station released the herdsmen arrested by Amotekun and shot at the Amotekun officer? The police should see them as partners in progress because the work is overwhelming for them.”

But a police officer who spoke to our correspondent off-the-record said the police are not against Amotekun but stressed that the outfit was not as organised as the police.

He said, ” The police are very organised and most of these Amotekun guys are not well educated. They may be good at hunting games and other things but policing is scientific.

” At times you will see that they would have beaten suspects to a pulp before bringing them to police stations. No policeman will take custody of a dying suspect. The first thing to do is to treat such person and make sure they are okay before you can detain them. But Amotekun corps would not want to hear that. They believe if the police should reject such suspects, they are not cooperating with them or they’re jealous of their success. They still needed to be taught about how things work.”