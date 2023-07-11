Ex-Director Of Echo Logistics Goes To Jail Over N250m Fraud

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Director of Echo Logistics, Abdulrahman Aliyu, has landed himself behind bars for his involvement in a N250, 000, 000 fraud.

Advertisement

He was jailed on a three count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating to the tune of N250 million by Justice F.E. Messiri of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

In his judgment, Justice Messiri convicted and sentenced the defendant to five years imprisonment on all three- counts:

“One year imprisonment with an option of fine of N300,000.00(Three Hundred Thousand Naira) on count one.

“Two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N500,000.00(Five Hundred Thousand Naira) on count two.

“And two years imprisonment or an option of fine of N500,000.00(Five Hundred Thousand Naira) on count three,” the judge said.

Advertisement

However, the judge did not make an order of restitution because Echo Logistics took liability and was repaying the complainant his dividends.

Aliyu’ journey into the correctional institution began on November 9, 2021 when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned him.

The commission had called five witnesses and tendered nine exhibits before closinga its case.

Final written addresses were adopted by the prosecution and defence on April 25, 2023, while the Judge reserved judgment for June 14, 2023.

One of the charges against him read; “That you, Abdulrahman Aliyu, sometime between July 2018 to July 2019 within the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory while being one of the Directors of Echo Logistics Limited and having been entrusted with a certain property to wit: the sum of N250,000,000.00(Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) transferred by one Alhaji Chubado Tijjani Babbi being investment money for the business of telecom bill recharge card sales into Echo Logistics Limited account domiciled in Jaiz Bank with account number 0002518093 in which you are the sole signatory did commit criminal breach of trust by dishonestly misappropriating the said sum in violation of the agreement in which such trust was to be discharged and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Panel Code Law and punishable under Section 312 of the same law”

