Ex-Enugu IPAC Chairman Says Nigeria Needs ‘More Viable Opposition’

Barr Kenneth Ikeh, the immediate past chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State, Thursday, called for more viable opposition political parties to enthrone good governance in Nigeria.

He told THE WHISTLER in Enugu shortly after handing over the reign of the council to the new chairman that, “In other political spaces, the opposition parties are usually recognized as part of the government since they exist to offer constructive criticisms to the activities of the government in power. The opposition in doing this creates a viable and credible alternative government to the people.

“Any attempt to strengthen the opposition should include looking at the number of political parties, funding political parties to maintain basic statutory integrity by ensuring that the existence of one party does not depend on the whims and caprices of another.

“There should be a constitutionally prescribed basic qualification for chairmanship of political parties. This is because chairmen of political parties handle enormous tasks that determine the extent of sanity in the affairs of any political party, namely, internal democracy, policy making, management of human and material resources of the party.”

He regretted that primary elections, whether direct or indirect, have remained a nightmare to most political parties. He said, “See what is happening in Ekiti State! Sometimes you begin to wonder if the promoters of the primary election controversies belong to one political party.

“Our attitudes towards elections and contestations at all levels need to change in order that we can attain a new, refined and better political environment in Nigeria.”

On challenges he encountered during his administration, Ikeh said, “Among the challenges is the high deficit of trust associated with our political space which makes genuine intentions/policies and programmes become contentious sometimes.

“Besides, the diversity in backgrounds (i.e, different political parties), opinion and belief system is another potent factor that deserves professional touch to create a social equilibrium in the system.”

He thanked God for guiding him to navigate the obstacles. In his words, “Through the warm hand of fellowship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the government, I was able to surmount infrastructural challenges like an efficient office and operational vehicle.”

Barr Ike handed over to Chief Edwin Alor who becomes the state chairman of IPAC.