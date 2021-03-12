Ex-Governor Dariye Loses Battle For Freedom As Supreme Court Upholds 10-Year Jail

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Supreme Court, on Friday refused to quash the 10-year jail term imposed on former Governor of Plateau, Joshua Dariye by the Court of Appeal.

THE WHISTLER reported that counsel for the former governor, Kanu Agabi SAN, had on December 17, 2020 pleaded with the apex Court to set aside the 10-year sentence imposed on his client.

However, he said if the court decides to uphold the judgement of the lower courts, it should reduce the jail term.

Recall that Dariye was in 2018 jailed for 14 years by the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gudu.

He was convicted for criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation of public funds.

But later, the Appeal Court, after hearing arguments by the appellants and the prosecution, agreed with the lower court’s conviction, but reduced Dariye’s jail term to 10 years.

Not yet satisfied, Agabi approached the apex court, praying that it “allows this appeal and set aside the conviction of the appellant.”

But in its judgement delivered by a 5-man panel led by Justice Mary Odili, the apex court on Friday faulted the lower courts’ findings on the governor’s alleged misappropriation of funds, thereby nullifying it.

But it held that the former governor was guilty of criminal breach of trust, hence, he is to remain in jail and serve out his sentence.