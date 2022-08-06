Ex- IGP Tafa Balagun Buried In Osun Amid Tears

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The remains of a former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun, have been buried in Ila Orangun, his home town.

Balogun, who was the 21th indigenous IGP was buried on Saturday amid tears.

Sympathisers thronged the burial which was conducted in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, at the funeral.

Representatives of Osun state governments were also among the sympathizer.

The current IGP had earlier opened a condolence register at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and he was the first to sign it.

Recall that Balogun died on Thursday, August 4, exactly four days to mark his 75th birthday.

Balogun was born on August 8, 1947, and was named the Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002 the position he occupied until 2005 when he was sacked by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Balogun was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission where he pleaded guilty.

Balogun attended the University of Lagos and graduated with a degree in Political Science in 1972. He joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1973. He was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Course 3.

While already working in the NPF, Balogun enrolled at the University of Ibadan and bagged a Law degree from the premier university.