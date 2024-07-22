Ex-INEC Official Demands Proof Of Rigging Plot From Edo APC Chairman

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mike Igini, a former resident electoral commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, insists that Colonel David Imuse (rtd.), the All Progressives Congress’ former chairman in Edo State, must substantiate his accusations in court.

Igini accuses Imuse of employing deceptive tactics to stall the ongoing libel lawsuit filed in 2020.

He sued Imuse in Edo State High Court for N5bn in damages over allegedly defamatory articles published during the 2020 Edo governorship election.

In 2020, Imuse accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of plotting with Igini to rig the September 19 governorship election.

These accusations were aired on major media outlets including Channels Television, AIT, Arise Television, and TVC.

Speaking on Monday in Benin, over the case’s lengthy proceedings, Igini alleged that Imuse’s lawyer is intentionally delaying the case.

“This is 2024, a case that was instituted in 2020, this is where we are. Every trick has been deployed to delay this case. But we made a very appreciable progress, given that we have finally closed our case. The 2nd defendant and the 3rd have also closed their case.

“The 1st defendant has been running away, and as you all know, for almost two years, he failed to file a reply to this matter, and even when he did so, he hid it from our own lawyer and waited until I was done and decided to bring it out.

“He made very frivolous, malicious allegations against me, which of course, we intended, ab initio, to destroy the reputation that I have built over the years.

“The allegations he made are all over the internet, which has become a common encyclopedia, even for pupils, and that information is readily there. That is why I have shown this unwavering determination that he must come to this court to prove those damaging allegations, which he has failed to do,” Igini said.

Despite the delays caused by Imuse’s tactics, Igini remains confident that justice will prevail and his innocence will be proven.

“Whatever period it will take this matter, Colonel Imuse must come and prove those allegations against me

“I have stood on the part of the truth on account of doing the right thing for his fatherland with respect to elections. It is clear that a number of people are beneficiaries of our uprightness in the defense of democracy and the rule of law,” Igini affirmed.