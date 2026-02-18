Ex-JAMB Registrar’s Trial Adjourned Over Judge’s Absence

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, on charges of official corruption and abuse of office until April 30.

The case, which was before Justice Mohammed Umar on Wednesday, could not proceed due to the judge’s absence.

Justice Umar was said to be in another official assignment, and the matter was fixed for April 30.

Ojerinde is being prosecuted alongside four of his children – Mary Ojerinde, Olumide Ojerinde, Adebayo Ojerinde and Oluwaseun Ojerinde – among other defendants.

Other defendants are six companies linked to him: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learning Centre Limited, Standout Institutes Limited, and Esli Perfect Security Printers Limited.

The case, marked; FHC//ABJ/CR/119/2023, is one of the criminal charges the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed against the ex-JAMB boss.

Advertisement

Ojerinde is also facing another 18-count charge involving the alleged diversion of funds during his time as registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO) and as JAMB’s chief executive.

The case is before a sister court presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, with a hearing scheduled for March 25.