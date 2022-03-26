Ex-Minister Shittu Rebels Against Consensus, Says ‘President Can’t Impose People On Us’

A former Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, has declared that President Muhamnadu Buhari could not impose candidates on the party after refusing to step down to allow for a consensus National Secretary.

His refusal to step down has torn the South West unity list into shreds, which means the position would be decided through voting.

Recalled that the president had advised leaders of the party to work to have consensus candidates, a situation which led to a protracted negotiation that lasted until Saturday evening.

The South West had presented Senator Iyiola Omisore for the position of national secretary in a list signed by all the governors in the region.

The governors also listed Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo State) and Dayo Israel (Lagos) as national Vice Chairman, South West, National Youth Leader, and Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti) as Zonal Secretary, amongst others.

But Shittu, who served as minister of communication during Buhari’s first term, said he would go into the convention with election in mind.

Speaking at the venue of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja on Saturday evening, Shittu said, “For me, I will see the issue of consensus as an element of oppression against my person, against my rights, and against the good people of Nigerians.

“The question of stepping down does not arise. People are touting the issue of consensus whenever they want to cheat on others, whenever they want to engage in dictatorship.

“Whenever they want to infringe on the rights of others, they import the word consensus.

“Consensus cannot be a compulsory agenda. Look at the crowd here. On what other platform can you get this type of crowd.

“Why would we then be compromising all the tenets of democracy? Why are we afraid of elections, why are we not living up to the credentials of a progressive party.

“We claim to be a progressive party, why are we not doing things differently from all other parties. Why are we not showing the light for others to follow?”