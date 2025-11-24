Ex-Miss Universe Chidimma Eyes BBNaija 2026

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, is ready for her next chapter, and it might involve the Big Brother Naija house.

Following the conclusion of her reign in August 2025, when Onyinyechi Basil was crowned her successor, Chidimma has opened up about her eight months in Nigeria and her ambitious plans for the future.

In a video shared with fans, the beauty queen reflected on her time representing Nigeria.

‎“I really enjoyed my stay in Nigeria, and even now, as I said, once I get my documents sorted, I am going. You know, Nigeria was really great for me. The eight months I stayed there were amazing. I feel there is more; there are so many opportunities in Nigeria. I also wanted to do Big Brother next year,” she said.

Chidimma revealed that her management team had blocked her participation in Big Brother Naija Season 10, which concluded recently, because she was still Miss Universe Nigeria when the show launched.

However, with her tenure now over, Chidimma said she’s now prepared for the 2026 edition of the popular reality show.