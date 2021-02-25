Ex-Naval Officer Aikhomu Dies Of COVID-19

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Chief of Naval Administration, (rtd)Rear Admiral Joe Aikhomu, has died of alleged COVID-19 complications in Abuja.

Aikhomu reportedly passed on Thursday morning at the age of 65.

The late military officer was younger brother to former military Vice President, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (rtd).

Until his death, he was the chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions, OMS, a company his late brother founded with businessman Captain Hosa Okunbo.

He was also a member of the investigative panel on arms procurement set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to reports, his death has thrown the navy community into mourning as Aikhomu was considered a mobile encyclopedia on maritime operations and logistics in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG, region.