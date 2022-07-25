Ex-NBA VP Wants New Lawyers’ Ceremony Changed From Law School Bwari Due To Insecurity

John Aikpokpo-Martins, first vice president of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, has urged the Body of Benchers to change the venue of the call to bar ceremony for new lawyers from the Nigeria Law School Bwari, Abuja.

He said the ceremony should not hold at the institution, which is located on the outskirts of Bwari, following security threats within and around the Federal High Court.

Aikpokpo-Martins suggested that the event should rather take place at the International Conference Centre which is at the city centre.

He wrote on his Facebook page on Monday: “The call to bar ceremony for new lawyers is next tomorrow in Bwari, Abuja.

“In the light of all the happenings, can the Body of Benchers kindly change the venue of that ceremony to the International Conference Centre inside the city for the safety of all?, “

The BOB is responsible for graduating law students, among other things.

It had fixed July 27 for graduating the successful candidates in the May 2022 Bar final examination.

The ceremony is strictly for graduands.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali in Area Council, FCT, Abuja due to security breach.