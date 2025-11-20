Ex-NEPC Boss, Awolowo Dies At 62

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Segun Awolowo, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and grandson of one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has passed away at the age of 62.

Awolowo, son of the late Segun Awolowo and prominent socialite Hajia Zainab Abah Folawiyo, was confirmed dead in a statement issued by the family on Thursday.

In the statement the family wrote, “With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father, and grandfather, steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family.

“A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment.

“He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.

Advertisement

“We are shattered by this loss but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”