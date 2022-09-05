Ex-NHRC Chairman Says If Charges Against Abba Kyari Are Proven, It Tells ‘Squalid Story’ About Police

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, on Monday tweeted that a fresh case of money laundering against the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, reveals that the Nigeria Police Force is in a messy situation.

Punch reported that Kyari, who is facing drug trafficking charges before the Federal High Court Abuja, has been sued for non-disclosure of assets and money laundering.

He was said to have failed to reveal to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency that he owned about 14 assets including a shopping mall, across the country.

He was accused of owning about N207 million and Є17,598 in several bank accounts.

The fresh charges is coming months after the NDLEA had informed the Abuja court that aside drug trafficking, it was investigating Kyari for money laundering.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the agency had on April 27, said it identified a two-storey shopping plaza, called Assurance Plaza, located along the Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri with about 100 stores, and six residential houses in the New Government Residential Area of the state, linked to Kyari.

Reacting to the development, Odinkalu stated that if the allegations in the charges against Kyari were proven, the police institution’s transperency is questionable.

He tweeted, : “You don’t want to form a view of criminal proceedings based merely on charges that have yet to be tested or proved by evidence but these charges in this #AbbaKyari case tell a truly squalid story about @PoliceNG.