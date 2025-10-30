Ex-Osinbajo Spokesman Demands Investigation Into Presidential Pardon List

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential aide Laolu Akande has called for a full investigation into the controversy surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s clemency list, describing it as a national embarrassment that has raised questions about transparency in governance.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, Akande said the development showed that due diligence was not followed before the list was released and that the situation had brought shame to the nation.

He commended President Tinubu for cleaning up the list and transferring the Prerogative of Mercy Committee from the Ministry of Special Duties to the Ministry of Justice but insisted that those responsible must be held to account.

Akande’s remarks come amid widespread public criticism of the presidential pardon, which initially included high-profile convicts before the presidency reviewed and trimmed the list following national outrage.

However, according to Akande, the scandal should not be treated lightly, adding that Nigerians deserve to know how the process went wrong.

“There must be an investigation because this is a national shame. We shouldn’t pretend about it. It questions what happened at the Council of State. How do we hold the Council of State? Is it a serious affair at all?” he asked.

He wondered how names, including those convicted for drug-related offences, reportedly made it into the original list, despite international intelligence cooperation in their cases.

“Some people in the global space were saying you don’t do this, especially regarding drug-related offences. Some of the intelligence that led to the conviction of those people came from outside the country,” he said.

Akande maintained that while the President deserved credit for admitting errors and revising the list, those who caused the embarrassment should face consequences, as Nigeria could not continue to suffer such lapses in governance without corrective action.

He also faulted members of the Council of State for failing to exercise their own scrutiny before endorsing the clemency list, saying that the Constitution does not free them from responsibility even if the President had presented the recommendations.

He questioned whether the Council of State carried out a diligent review of the names or simply endorsed the document, noting that the large number of beneficiaries, initially reported to be 175, should have raised red flags and warranted closer examination.

Beyond the pardon controversy, Akande also commented on the ongoing trial of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the recent reports of an attempted coup.

“You can’t completely say that Nnamdi Kanu doesn’t have a basis for desiring a political solution. Are we going to treat everybody through prosecution, or are we going to find a way to have a compromise? This is one nation,” he said.

He said Kanu still had a case to answer in court for his actions and statements but added that it would not be unreasonable for the government to consider a political solution, given the broader implications for national unity.

On another note, Akande further urged the authorities to be more transparent about reports of a coup plot and the alleged military raid at the residence of former Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

He said Nigerians deserved honest communication from security agencies rather than repeated denials.

He also challenged Sylva to account for the funds approved during his tenure for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries, saying it was important for public officials to clarify how government resources were used.