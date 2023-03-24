Ex- PDP Chairman’s Son, One Other Re-arraigned For Alleged N2.2bn Oil Subsidy Fraud

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Mamman Nasir Ali, son of Ahmadu Ali, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and one Christian Taylor were re-arraigned on Friday for alleged N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

Advertisement

The duo was re-arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos

They, together with Nasaman Oil Services Limited, were re-arraigned on an amended 49-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence.

According to EFCC, their offences are contrary to Section 8 and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 as listed below:

“Obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

“Forgery, contrary to Section 363 (3)(j) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Advertisement

“Use of false documents contrary to Section 364 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

Prior to this, they had been standing trial before Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Justice Onigbanjo later withdrew from the case on health grounds, prompting the re-assignment of the case to Justice Dada.

Following their pleas, the prosecution counsel, S.K. Atteh, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution call its witnesses and tender necessary documents to prove the case against them.

Advertisement

The defence counsel, Kolade Obafemi, had then applied to the court to allow the defendants continue to enjoy the bail already granted to them by Justice Onigbanjo.

He said: “We crave your lordship’s indulgence that the existing bail granted to the defendants be allowed to continue.”

Meanwhile, Atteh noted that what was most paramount for the prosecution was the attendance of the defendants to face trial.

“Our interest is that the defendants attend trial; and so, we leave the decision to the discretion of this Honourable Court,” he said.

However, the defence counsel could not immediately present the bail papers of the defendants to the court.

Although he had provided the court with the earlier court rulings of Justice Onigbanjo with regard to the bail applications, Justice Dada insisted, “I need to see the bail papers.”

Advertisement

Justice Dada therefore ordered that the defendants be remanded at the EFCC custody till the bail papers are presented to the court and a formal application for the bail of the defendants is filed. He then adjourned the case till May 29 to 31, 2023 for trial.