Ex-PDP Chairmanship Candidate Dumebi Dumps PDP For APC

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection place on Tuesday in Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency in Imo State.

According to Dumebi, his decision came after “careful reflection and wide consultations” with political associates, community leaders, and youth stakeholders across the constituency.

Speaking shortly after confirming his defection, he praised the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, saying the governor’s development drive and political stability agenda influenced his decision to align with the ruling party.

“Imo State is at a critical juncture. We must move beyond divisions and work with a leadership that is focused on consolidation and sustainable development.

“Governor Uzodimma has shown commitment to repositioning the state, and I am ready to contribute my quota within the APC,” Dumebi said.

