Ex- Pension Reform Boss Maina Slumps, Hospitalised, Says Aide

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, slumped on Tuesday while trying to access his office and has been admitted to a hospital in Abuja.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media assistant, Emmanuel Ekwe, who said the incident was triggered by complications arising from an untreated knee injury.

According to Mr Ekwe, the injury caused Maina to lose his balance and fall, during which he hit his head on a staircase before receiving immediate medical attention and being rushed to a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said, “Dr Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, slumped on the evening of Tuesday, February 3, 2026, while attempting to access his office premises.

“The incident followed complications from an untreated knee injury, which caused him to lose balance and fall, resulting in his head hitting the staircase.

Ads by

“Medical personnel present promptly administered first aid, after which they rushed him to a private hospital in Abuja for urgent medical attention.”

Ekwe added that Maina remains under close medical supervision, noting that doctors are monitoring his condition while his family has appealed for privacy.

Advertisement

“Dr Maina is currently receiving intensive medical care and remains under observation. Following a preliminary medical assessment, one of the attending doctors advised that arrangements for an air ambulance medical evacuation be considered should his condition fail to stabilise within a short period.

“His family and medical team continue to monitor his progress closely.

“The family appeals to the public for prayers, understanding, and respect for their privacy at this critical time. Further updates will be communicated as developments unfold,” the statement read.

Maina was recently released from Kuje Correctional Centre after serving a jail term following his conviction for pension fraud.

In November 2021, a Federal High Court in Abuja convicted him on charges bordering on money laundering involving over N2 billion.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in October 2019 but pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge.

In his judgment, trial judge Okon Abang held that Maina stole over N2 billion belonging to pensioners, “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour”.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal, in May 2023, upheld both the conviction and the eight-year prison sentence.