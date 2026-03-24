Ex-Plateau Guber Aspirant Dumps APC, Sets To Join ADC

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A former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Brigadier General John Sura (rtd), has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), barely months after joining the party.

Sura had defected to the APC in 2025 from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a move that had stirred political conversations within the state.

His resignation was conveyed in a statement signed by the retired army officer and obtained by journalists in Jos.

In a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of Panyam Ward in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Sura stated that his resignation takes immediate effect.

He expressed appreciation to members of the party for the support and cooperation he received during his brief stay in the APC.

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“I thank the leadership and members of the party for the support accorded to me while I was a member,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources close to the former aspirant disclosed that he is expected to unveil his the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the coming days.