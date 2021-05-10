Ex-Police Officer Calls For ‘Thorough Investigation’ Of Onitsha Bullet-Laden Truck

46 SHARES Share Tweet

A security expert, Sheddy Ozoemena, Monday, has called for a ‘thorough investigation’ into how a truck fully loaded with live bullets found its way into Onitsha where it fell into a ditch on Sunday morning.

The media have been awash with news of the truck since Sunday when it skidded off the road and fell into a ditch on Awka road.

Ozoemena, a retired police officer, said, “This is an eye-opener that this country is sitting on gunpowder. Are we already in a war? This requires a thorough investigation, with the outcome made open so that we know who our enemies are.

“The silence of the police since the incident happened makes the matter shadowy. The driver should be openly interrogated. I learnt that the conductor ran away.

“People want to know who is behind this. The fall is a divine intervention.”

THE WHISTLER reports that a Mercedes Benz 911, conveying the ammunition from Onitsha to a yet-to-be-disclosed location, lost control and fell into a gutter around 5:15am. Early church worshippers raised alarm when they saw the contents, which attracted security operatives.

The Anambra State police PRO, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, according to the Blueprint, but yet to make a full statement on the matter.

There have been attacks at security formations across Southeast states in the recent time.