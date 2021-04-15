Ex-Police Officer Who ‘Pinned George Floyd To Death’ Refuses To Testify In Court

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was dragged before a United States Court for allegedly killing George Floyd, has told the judge on Thursday that he will not testify in the case.

THE WHISTLER reported in 2020 that Floyd died after video footage captured him being pinned to the ground by the officer.

Chauvin was later arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter amid protests and uproar that followed the development.

On Thursday, Chauvin’s lead counsel, Eric Nelson, asked if he wanted to enter defense in the matter.

But the ex-police said he would rather align with his constitutional right which allowed him not to defend himself or testify.

“I will invoke my 5th Amendment privilege today,” Chauvin said.

The trial is ongoing.