Ex-Power Minister, Nnaji Reveals Two Things That Can Improve Electricity In Nigeria

Nigeria’s former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, has revealed two factors that world eliminate the country’s power crisis.

Nnaji said during a briefing in Enugu on Friday that allowing states to manage power generation is one of the decisions that will improve power supply.

He also said that power generation when upscaled to 100,000megawatts will solve Nigeria’s power crisis.

Nigeria’s average power generation is 4,342mw, according to the federal government. It had dropped to 3,522.8mw in March.

He said this while speaking on the state of the power sector in the country.

“Nigeria is a country of more than 200 million people and needs more than 100,000 megawatts of power and infrastructure,” the News Agency of Nigeria quoted the ex-minister.

According to him, the problem in the sector is linked to the power generation, supply value chain, transmission and distribution.

He spoke on Geometric Power Ltd., an Aba, Abia State based company founded by him.

According to him, the power company has the capacity to provide power in Aba within six months.

He said, “We are installing meters to bridge the disagreement gap between customers and suppliers of electricity.

“I support unbundling of power sector where states will be allowed to own and manage their own power supply.”