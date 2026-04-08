Ex-Rep Resigns From APC In Edo State, Eyes ADC

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A former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, on Wednesday officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

Agbonayinma made the announcement at a press briefing held in Benin City, stating that he is seeking a return to the National Assembly and will soon disclose the political party under whose platform he intends to contest in next year’s general election.

He cited several reasons for leaving the APC, including what he described as a lack of respect for his leadership of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government, the marginalisation of Edo South in political appointments, and undemocratic practices within the party.

The former member of the Code of Conduct Bureau said he could not remain in an undemocratic party, noting that politicians who worked against the APC during the election were now influencing decisions within the party. He stated:

“As a foundation member from the days of AC, ACN, ACD, now APC, we worked diligently to build an all-inclusive democratic institution. It is, therefore, deeply distressing to witness the party in our dear constituency gradually becoming the property of one or a few individuals who are unnecessarily and undemocratically interfering in the political providence of the party in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government.

“After a careful evaluation of recent developments within the party (APC), and having observed a series of anti democratic tendencies and activities, I regret to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the APC with immediate effect.

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“At this critical point in my political journey, and in alignment with my personal convictions, principles, and evolving vision for purposeful service come to the solemn conclusion that it is necessary to take this difficult but inevitable step.

“While I may be stepping away from the party, my respect for the institution and for the many sincere and hardworking individuals within it remains unwavering. I remain committed, as always, to the service of the people, the strengthening of democracy, and the pursuit of a better future for Edo State and Nigeria.”

Agbonayinma’s resignation is expected to come as a surprise to his supporters and leaders of the APC in Edo State. Known as a strong ally of Governor Monday Okpebholo, he has been actively involved in the campaign against cultism in secondary schools, while promoting the governor’s achievements in both mainstream and social media.

Sources suggest that Agbonayinma may have been sidelined in his local government, with another individual allegedly being favoured, a situation that reportedly contributed to his decision to leave the party.

Some of his supporters have moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Several of his supporters who have joined the ADC have hinted he’s on his way to the party.