Ex-Rep Resigns From Jigawa APC

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The pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Jigawa State, Ado Kiri, has formally withdrawn his membership of the party.

Kiri, a former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency between 2019 and 2023, announced his resignation in a letter dated March 30, 2026, addressed to the Kiri Ward chairman, Malam Saliku Mujtapha.

In the letter sighted on Friday, the former lawmaker said his decision followed careful consideration, adding that it was time to step away from party activities.

“This decision has been made after careful consideration,” he stated, while expressing appreciation.

“I appreciate the opportunity given to me to be part of the party and to contribute, in my own capacity, to its activities and objectives during my period of membership,” he added.

Kiri’s exit is already generating reactions within political circles in Jigawa State, given his earlier role in building the APC’s structure in the state and his influence ahead of the 2015 general elections and beyond.

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The resignation, however, did not indicate any intention to join another political party, a development that has further fuelled speculation about his next political move.

He also stated his decision to withdraw completely from party activities, leaving supporters and stakeholders uncertain about whether the move signals a political retreat or a strategic pause.

Attempts to reach Kiri for further clarification were unsuccessful, as calls to his known telephone line were not answered.