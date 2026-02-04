Ex-Senator Suswam Resigns From PDP

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Governor of Benue State and ex-Senator, Gabriel Suswam, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) citing persistent internal crises as his reasons.

Suswam’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Mbagber Council Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The letter was shared on Facebook by his Chief of Staff, Moses Ukeyima.

In the letter, Suswam said his decision was informed by the party’s lack of cohesion and failure to resolve longstanding internal conflicts.

“I write to formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with effect from the date of this letter.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. For decades, the PDP provided me with a platform to serve the Nigerian people in various capacities; as a Member of the House of Representatives, as Governor of Benue State, and as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For these opportunities and the trust reposed in me at different times, I remain sincerely grateful.

“However, the party that once stood as a symbol of cohesion, internal democracy, and progressive opposition has, regrettably, become plagued by persistent and unresolved internal conflicts.

“These disputes, spanning leadership, structure, discipline, and ideology, have been allowed to fester without any clear or credible pathway to resolution,” he said.

According to him, despite repeated interventions and reconciliation efforts, the party has remained locked in what he called a cycle of crisis, with no clear pathway to stability.

He said he could no longer reconcile his continued membership in the party with his personal convictions and desire to contribute meaningfully to nation-building within a stable political platform.

“I believe that political parties must serve as platforms for ideas, discipline, and constructive engagement, not arenas of endless internal warfare.

“Regrettably, the current state of affairs within the PDP no longer aligns with these ideals,” he added.

He said he had chosen to step aside, while expressing hope that the PDP would one day find the courage and consensus to resolve its internal contradictions.

As of the time of filing this report, the PDP leadership had yet to react to Suswam’s resignation.