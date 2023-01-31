Ex-SGF Babachir Receives Obi In Adamawa Ahead Of Rally

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was on Tuesday received by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, when he arrived in Adamawa State for his campaign rally.

Obi, who was accompanied by his running mate, Datti Ahmed, Professor Pat Utomi, and other aides, was received at the Yola international airport by the former SGF and the state chairman of the party, Christopher Nicholas.

Obi’s rally and townhall meeting in Adamawa is in furtherance of his campaign to the North East region of Nigeria

Meanwhile, the LP governorship candidate in the state, Umar Mustapha, has revealed that he would boycott the rally over what he described as attempts to sideline him by the national leadership of the party and the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council.

A statement signed by the Director-General of the Mustapha Campaign Organisation, Ibrahim Ghaji also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of hijacking the LP in the state.

The statement read, “After carefully and painstakingly reviewing recent unfortunate events within the Adamawa State Labour Party; and the calculated effort by the Labour Party leadership structure and the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, to completely sideline the Gubernatorial Candidate and his Campaign Organization and other candidates on the platform of the party in the planning of the august visit of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; and the unfortunate failure of the national leadership of the Labour Party to extend a formal official notification/invitation to the Adamawa State Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, Alhaji Umar Mustapha Madawaki (Otumba Ekiti), about the said intended visit of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party to Adamawa State.

“The Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Adamawa State, and the Director General of the Otumba Campaign Organisation and all its Directors, and the candidates for various offices on the platform of the Labour Party, and other stakeholders, do herein resolve and conclude as follows:

“That, for the reasons enumerated above, we have agreed not to participate in any of the activities listed for the campaign visit of the Presidential Candidate of the party to Adamawa State.

“That, as a show of good faith and commitment to the success of the party, any of our supporters who choose, by their personal volition to attend, are free to attend and participate.

“We, additionally, condemn, in no uncertain terms, the evident hijack of the Labour Party by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Adamawa State. This is rather unfortunate and we will fight it, using all lawful means at our disposal, until it is defeated.”