Ex-Sokoto PDP Governorship Candidate Resigns

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State, Saidu Umar, popularly known as Ubandoma Sokoto, has resigned from the party.

Umar disclosed this in a resignation letter dated March 10, 2026, addressed to the PDP chairman of Sarkin Adar Kofar Atiku Ward in Sokoto South Local Government Area.

“I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) effective immediately,” Umar stated in the letter.

Umar was the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Sokoto State, where he contested against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and others.

His resignation comes days after former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, also dumped the PDP, a development that has intensified political realignments in the state.

Explaining his decision, Umar said persistent internal conflicts and legal disputes over the party’s leadership structure had weakened cohesion within the PDP.

“The lingering legal challenges and the existence of parallel leadership within the party at national level have unfortunately remained unresolved and continue to hinder unity, stability and effective political engagement within the party structure,” he said.

Despite leaving the party, he expressed appreciation to the PDP for giving him the opportunity to contest the 2023 election on its platform.

“I remain sincerely grateful to the party for the confidence reposed in me through the opportunity to contest as its governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections in Sokoto State,” he said.

Umar also acknowledged the support he received from party leaders, members and supporters during the electioneering period.

He, however, reaffirmed his commitment to democratic values and the development of the state.

“While I step aside from the formal membership of the party, I remain committed to the pursuit of good governance, democratic values and the continued development of our dear state and nation,” he added.

Copies of the resignation letter were also sent to the PDP chairman in Sokoto South Local Government Area and the state chairman of the party.