Ex-VC Who Raised N14 Billion For UNN Explains How Universities Can Raise Funds Without Going On Strike

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof Bartho Okolo, has revealed how he raised about N14 billion for the running of his institution.

He made the disclosure during the third edition of the Jacksonites Professional Development Series (JPDS) virtual seminar of the institution.

Okolo said that the N14b came by way of donation from Nigerians.

His remarks came at a time the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are on strike over lack of adequate funding by the federal government.

The event was an initiative of the alumni association of the Mass Communication Department, UNN, tagged, “Fundraising Campaign for Higher Institutions in Nigeria.”

According to Okolo, he realized that there were well meaning Nigerians who are rich enough to contribute but only want to be convinced about the judicious use of their investments.

“The Nigerian people like to donate; they like to commit to things that will impact humanity; they also will want to see their resources not misappropriated, misapplied or wasted completely.

“If in a country you can get this volume of resources donated, then the country is very much donation friendly. All we need to do is to develop proper strategy and relationships to be able to encourage the people who have the resources and who want to donate, that their money will not be misappropriated,” he said.

On how to woo such investors, Okolo suggested that stakeholders should consider providing certain mouthwatering incentives for them.

“These donors will require rewards as incentives to commit their resources. [It’s] either you find out what their passion is, whether they would like to have the project named after them, have their name in a hall of fame or publicly announced. You need to find out the reward mechanism that will appeal to each donor,” he said while speaking on the topic, “Restructuring the Emerging Landscape for Resource Mobilisation in Nigerian Higher Education.”

On his part, one of the keynote speakers, John Klocke said that fundraising will be difficult without strategic communication by those who needs it.

“We need to be communicating with them a great deal before we ask them for funds. Donors are expecting some personal relationship-building communication that is not about asking them for money but is about thanking them and showing them the impact of their gift.

“Do not ask for a gift until you have thanked the donors at least two times and have communicated the impact of their gift so that they are satisfied with the gift,” he advised.

Furthermore, Professor of Strategic Communication at North Dakota State University, Charles Okigbo, was of the view that for capital fundraising campaign to be successful, tertiary institutions must among other things, strategize on how to go about it.

The event which held on March 23, engaged about 165 participants around the world including the academia and former presidential aspirant, Pat Utomi.