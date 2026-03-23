Ex-West Ham Midfielder Retires

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Former France and West Ham attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet has retired aged 38.

Payet joined the Hammers from Marseille for £10.7m in June 2015 before moving back to the French club in January 2017 for £25m.

He scored 15 goals, external in 60 games as he became a fan favourite at West Ham but left against the club’s wishes to “return to his roots”.

Payet won 38 caps for France and helped them reach the final of Euro 2016, which his country lost to Portugal.

He announced his retirement during a half-time interview in the match between Marseille and Lille on Sunday.

“I want to take two minutes to thank everybody, to thank all those who shared these 20 years with me. It was something exceptional,” said Reunion-born Payet.

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“I come from an island and my dream was to become a professional. I made it and did it for 20 years at the highest level.

“I managed to play for the national squad, and today is the end of a beautiful journey.”

Payet also played for Nantes, St-Etienne, Lille and Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, who he left last summer and were the final club of his career.