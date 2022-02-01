Exam Malpractice: WAEC Releases Withheld Results Of Exonerated Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of some previously withheld results of candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2020 and 2021.

The results were released because investigations had proven that the candidates did not indulge in malpractice of any kind.

WAEC, however, authorised the cancellation of results that belonged to candidates who were found to have engaged in malpractice.

This was disclosed in a communique signed by WAEC’s acting head of public affairs department,, Moyosola Adeyegbe, at the end of the 72nd meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee.

“In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examinations.

“It authorised that the entire results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Entire Results be cancelled, while subject results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR) be similarly cancelled,” the communique read.

The examination body added that some candidates would be barred from sitting for the examination for two years and that some schools would be de-recognised for a specified number of years or have their recognition completely withdrawn.

“Some Supervisors that were found wanting in the discharge of their examination duties will be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted while some invigilators will also be reported to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action.

“The resolutions of the Committee will be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and schools duly informed by the council. However, the results of candidates who were exonerated by the Committee will be released without further delay,” the communique read.